VLOG: Mga deboto ng Nazareno, 'di nagpatinag sa banta ng terorismo

Thousands of Black Nazarene devotees join the annual Traslacion despite threats of terrorism

MANILA, Philippines – Bagama't nagbigay na ng babala ang pamahalaan sa banta ng terorismo Maute Group, tuloy pa rin ang mga deboto ng Poong Nazareno. Nag-uulat si Paterno Esmaquel.

(Despite the government's warning against terror threats from the Maute Group, the Black Nazarene devotees soldier on. Paterno Esmaquel reports.)

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Alam 'nyo, sa kabila ng mga banta ng terorismo, hindi pa rin nagpatinag itong mga deboto ng Itim na Nazareno.

(Despite threats of terrorism, devotees of the Black Nazarene remain persistent.)

Nandito tayo ngayon, nakadungaw mula sa National Museum, at kitang kita natin dito, libo libong mga deboto na sumama doon sa prusisyon ng Itim na Nazareno.

(We're here looking on from the National Museum, and we can see here thousands of devotees joining the procession of the Black Nazarene.)

Eto, nag-aagawan sila du'n sa lubid na humahatak doon sa andas ng Itim na Nazareno. Itong andas na ito ay umalis sa Quirino Grandstand kaninang 5:28 am.

(They're trying to get hold of the rope that is pulling the carriage of the Black Nazarene. This carriage left the Quirino Grandstand at 5:28 am.)

Bago 'yan, nu'ng hatinggabi, nagmisa sa Quirino Grandstand at nag-homily si Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

(Before that, at midnight, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle delivered a homily at the Quirino Grandstand.)

Sabi ni Cardinal Tagle, isa sa mga paalala niya, huwag manghusga ng kapwa.

(Cardinal Tagle said, in one of his reminders, do not judge your neighbor.)

LUIS ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE, MANILA ARCHBISHOP: Mga kapatid, ito ang isang uri o aspeto ng pag-ibig na kailangan natin para magkaisa. Kasi po ang pagkakahati-hati, kalimitan, bunga ng panghuhusga: Sila, mali. Ako, tama. Magkaiba kami. Kayo, marumi. Ako, malinis. Magkaiba tayo. Kayo, baluktot ang isip. Ako, tuwid, maliwanag ang isip, magkaiba tayo. At kapag ganyan nang ganyan, wala tayong maaabot na pagkakaisa

(Brothers and sisters, this is is one kind or aspect of love that we need so that we can unite. This is because division is often the effect of prejudice: They are wrong, I am right. We are different. You are dirty. I am clean. We are different. You have a foolish mind. I am upright, with a clear mind. We are different. And if it is always like that, we cannot achieve unity.)

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Noong isang taon maghahatinggabi na raw natapos itong prusisyon pero dahil mas maaga naman daw ito nagsimula ngayon e inaasahan nila na mas maaga itong matatapos.

(Last year, the procession reportedly ended at around midnight, but because it started earlier this year, they expect it to end earlier as well.)

Bibigyan pa namin kayo ng updates sa pag-usad ng araw.

(We will give you more updates as the day goes on.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com