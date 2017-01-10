Pirates kill 8 fishing boat crew off Zamboanga

(UPDATED) Task Force Zamboanga says two crew members survived the attack while 5 are still missing

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Pirates killed 8 crew members of a fishing boat in Siromon Island in Zamboanga City, the military reported on Tuesday, January 10.

Task Force Zamboanga, which is under the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said in a report on Tuesday that two crew members survived the attack while 5 were still missing.

The task force said that at 8 pm on Monday, January 9, 5 men attacked a fishing boat in the vicinity of Siromon Island, killing 8 of the 15 crewmembers on the spot. The two who survived the attack, identified as Nomar Sakandal and Erwin Banaan, reportedly swam to safety.

The 5 others were said to be still on the island.

The incident comes a week after the Philippine Coast Guard , with the Philippine Navy, rescued a cargo vessel from hijackers in Zamboanga waters.

On January 3, pirates in two speedboats reportedly attacked the M/V Ocean Kingdom, which was headed to Davao from Zamboanga. Authorities arrived after receiving an alert from the vessel, and kept the pirates from boarding the ship.

In November last year, pirates abducted 6 Vietnamese crewmembers following an attack on their vessel. – with a report from Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com