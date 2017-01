Phivolcs says there is no damage from the tremor, but there are aftershocks

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off Tongkil, Sulu on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, causing no damage but bringing aftershocks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor hit at 2:13 pm.

Though its magnitude is high, it has a depth of 625 kilometers so it isn't a destructive quake.

Intensity II was felt in General Santos City.

A magnitude 4.9 aftershock was also recorded at 2:25 pm. – Rappler.com