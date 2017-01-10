MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a P1,000-increase in the Social Security System (SSS) pension this year, half of the increase proposed by legislators.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella delivered the President's decision in a televised broadcast on Tuesday, January 10.

"The President approved a P1,000-pension hike this month with a corresponding 1.5% contribution rate hike in May 2017, and an increase in monthly salary credit to P20,000 from P16,000," Abella said.

Duterte finalized his decision during the Cabinet meeting on Monday, January 9, when the SSS pension hike was discussed.

SSS Chairman Amado Valdez said the initial P1,000-pension hike to be implemented this January will be followed by another P1,000-hike in 2022 or even earlier, in compliance with the congressional resolution.

"The first P1,000 [will be implemented] this January. We projected the next P1,000 in 2022 but if we are able to implement and get favorable results, maybe it won't take until 2022, maybe by 2019 we can already comply with the next P1,000," he said during the press conference.

The SSS has enough funds to support the pension hike this month, said SSS President Emmanuel Dooc.

"This will take effect this month, if I'm not mistaken, but maybe due to some system requirement because we need a recomputation, we need to prepare a table, there may be a slight delay," said Dooc.

Higher contribution

The pension hike, however, will mean an increase in contributions of SSS members to 12.5% beginning May, from the current 11%.

"We will increase it [to] 12.5% as proposed by the commission. We want to implement it by May this year," said Dooc.

The additional total contribution will range from P15 to P740, said Abella, still reading Duterte's statement.