MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Fidel Agcaoili, the chief negotiator of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Formal talks between communist rebels and the Philippine government will resume in Rome next week, January 18. Five months since the resumption of formal talks, has the optimism of the Philippine left diminished in light of its criticisms against President Rodrigo Duterte's recent actions including the burial of the late Philippine Dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The negotiations are entering a critical phase as the two sides are deadlocked on the crucial bilateral ceasefire agreement that was expected to make the ongoing ceasefire more stable.

Watch our interview with Agcaoili here on Rappler. – Rappler.com