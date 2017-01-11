A new Social Weather Stations poll shows public satisfaction with the performance of the Duterte administration dropping to +61 from +66 in the last quarter of 2016, though still classified as a 'very good' rating

MANILA, Philippines – Poll numbers from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) released on Tuesday, January 10, showed net public satisfaction with the general performance of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration staying at a "very good" +61 in December.

Though still in the same category, the Duterte administration's net satisfaction rating is 5 points lower than in September, when it obtained a "very good" +66 net rating.

Significant declines were also recorded on two issues in the latest survey results, which have an error margin of 3 points.

Public satisfaction in the government's drive against terrorism was down to 60% from 69% in the poll conducted from December 3 to 6. Up to 19% said they were dissatisfied while 20% were undecided, for a "good" +41 net rating – a 14-point plunge from the "very good" +55 net rating in September.

Satisfaction with government efforts to eradicate graft and corruption was also down to 64% from 71%. Up to 19% also said they were dissatisfied while 16% were undecided, for a "good" +45 net rating, 12 points lower than the "very good" +57 rating in September.

The poll was conducted after local terrorists, the Maute group, hogged the headlines for seizing a municipal hall in Butig, Lanao del Sur, to raise the black flag of the Islamic State (ISIS). (READ: Philippine flag replaces the ISIS black banner in Butig town hall)

It is not immediately clear what brought down public satisfaction on the administration's fight against graft and corruption but these were among the major events between the September and December polls:

The Senate investigated the killing of suspected drug lord Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr in his jail cell in Leyte

Gaming tycoon Jack Lam was ordered arrested on charges of bribery and economic sabotage

Two immigration officials who lawyered for Duterte during the campaign, and are fraternity brothers of the President and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II were accused of extorting money from Lam

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan acquitted former Makati mayor Elenita Binay of graft charges in connection with the alleged overpriced purchase of furniture for the Makati City Hall

Former president now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and her husband, Mike Arroyo, were acquitted of the graft case filed against them in connection with the botched $329-million ZTE national broadband network (NBN) deal

Lowest scores on fighting inflation, recovering Marcos loot

The administration's ratings generally stayed the same – except for the two issues cited – considering the poll's error margin.

The Duterte administration scored the lowest and obtained less than majority satisfaction on recovering the “hidden wealth” stolen by the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos and his cronies. It scored a "moderate" +24 – 48% satisfied, 24% dissatisfied, and 27% undecided.

Between the September and December surveys, Marcos was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, sparking nationwide protests.

In fighting inflation, the Duterte administration slipped a notch in its net rating to a "moderate" +25 in December from a "good" +33 in September. Fifty-four percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the government's fight against inflation in December, 4 percentage points lower than in September.

The December survey asked 1,500 respondents, face-to-face, about the performance of the Duterte administration on 16 specific issues. – Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com