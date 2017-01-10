The explosion and fire are caused by a gas leak at an LPG refilling station; at least 26 people are injured

MANILA, Philippines – An explosion and fire hit a gas station in Pasig City early Wednesday, January 11, leaving at least 26 people injured.

An explosion was first reported at a Regasco liquified petroleom gas (LPG) refilling station along Sandoval Avenue in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, at around 1 am, the Pasig City Public Information Office said on Twitter.

A fire then followed, reaching the fifth alarm at around 1:27 am and affecting a neighboring Flying V gasoline station.

The fire was declared under control by 1:57 am, and was fire out by 3:10 am, the Pasig City PIO said.

The incident was caused by a gas leak at the LPG refilling station, according to the Pasig City PIO.

Injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals in Pasig and Mandaluyong.

As of 6 am, there were 23 patients brought to the Rizal Medical Center, 11 of them critical; 2 patients, both critical, brought to the Pasig City General Hospital; and one patient at the Mandaluyong Medical Center.

The Pasig City PIO said they are still awaiting a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection if there are any deaths, and for the final damage report. – Rappler.com