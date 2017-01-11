Rappler sits down with Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial to talk about the past 6 months, and the administration’s health agenda for 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a busy first 6 months for Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, who has been leading the health department amid the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.



Aside from the increasing number of drug surrenderers who need rehabilitation, the health department also had to deal with other health issues, such as the threat of the Zika virus in the country, tobacco control, and reproductive health.



Rappler sits down with Ubial to talk about the past 6 months, and the administration’s health agenda for 2017. – Rappler.com