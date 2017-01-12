National Privacy Commissioner Mon Liboro talks to Rappler about the perils of the Comelec data leak and other issues on data privacy

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to National Privacy Commissioner Mon Liboro on Thursday, January 12.

In a ruling signed last December 28, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) found the Commission on Elections (Comelec) "criminally liable" for the voters' data leak last March.

The NPC explained that based on its findings, the Comelec and its chief, Andres Bautista, violated the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

How did the NPC arrive at this conclusion? Rappler will tackle the issue and more in our interview with Commissioner Liboro. Watch it here. – Rappler.com