MANILA, Philippines – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Manila on Thursday afternoon, January 12, to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a two-day official visit.

Abe is the first head of government to visit the Philippines under the Duterte administration.

He, too, "will be the highest ranking official to ever visit Davao, which is home to a large Japanese community," the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

Duterte and Abe "are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including, but not limited to, counterterrorism cooperation, drug rehabilitation projects, infrastructure development, maritime cooperation, and development projects," the DFA added.

Abe is set to leave for Davao City on Thursday evening.

In Davao City, Abe is expected to visit Duterte's house on top of other activities.

The Japanese prime minister's wife, Akie Abe, is joining him on this trip.

She is set to visit the Philippine National School for the Blind, said the Japanese embassy. – Rappler.com