Their identities are being withheld as of this posting, pending notice to their families. The firefight is ongoing as of 5 pm Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – An Army Special Forces captain was killed and 4 other soldiers were hurt in a firefight with the Abu Sayyaf Group in Basilan's Sumisip town on Thursday, January 12.

Soldiers of the Army Special Forces were conducting operations in Barangay Cabcaban in Sumisip, Basilan when they encountered the group of Abu Sayyaf leader Furuji Indama, according to Major Filemon Tan, spokesperson of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command.

The military has lauched air strikes in Sumisip as troops, including Scout Rangers, have been ordered to reinforce those trapped in the encounter and to block possible withdrawal routes, Tan said.

Tan said choppers were immediately sent for medical evacuation.

The military has set an ambitious target to crush the Abu Sayyaf Group in 6 months. – Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com