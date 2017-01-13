Government chief negotiator Silvestre Bello III dismisses fears that the 5-month-old ceasefire between the military and the NPA will collapse

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chief government negotiator with the communist National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF).

The veteran negotiator is optimistic that the 5-month-old ceasefire between the military and the New People's Army (NPA) will continue to hold as the panels prepare for the 3rd round of talks next week, January 19-25, in Rome.

Bello details the progress of the talks and responds to the Philippine left's criticisms against the delay in the releases of political prisoners and the military's alleged ceasefire violations.

Watch our interview with Bello here on Rappler. – Rappler.com