MANILA, Philippines – A recent Pulse Asia survey showed that more Filipinos are concerned about avoiding being a victim of a crime.

The results of the December 2016 Nationwide Survey on Urgent Personal and National Concerns released on Friday, January 13, said avoiding being a victim of a serious crime was the most urgent personal concern for 38% of Filipinos.

This is an 8-percentage-point jump from last year's 30%. In 2015, Filipinos were least concerned about avoiding being a victim of a crime.

Meanwhile, the survey said staying healthy and avoiding illnesses was the only majority personal concern in December 2016.

Most (63%) Filipinos still consider health as their most urgent concern at the personal level. The latest number is just 1% higher than last year's 62%. (READ: Health is Filipinos' top personal concern for 3 years now – Pulse Asia)

Health is also the only personal concern identified as urgent by majorities across geographic areas and socio-economic classes.

Other urgent personal concerns of Filipinos include:

secure and well-paying job (44%)

finishing schooling or providing schooling for one's children (41%)

having enough to eat on a daily basis (41%)

having some savings (38%)

having a house and lot (34%)

The survey showed that public opinion on urgent personal concerns remains essentially unchanged in recent years.

For 2016, the only significant changes are the increase in the level of concern about crime victimization (+8 percentage points), and the decline in the level of concern about schooling (-7 percentage points).

National concern: Need to increase workers' pay

Meanwhile, the survey showed that the leading urgent national concern among 45% of Filipinos is the need to increase workers' pay.

This was the most often mentioned urgent national concern in December 2016.

Other urgent national concerns of Filipinos include:

controlling inflation (34%)

reducing poverty (33%)

fighting criminality (33%)

creating more jobs (31%)

fighting corruption (31%)

peace promotion (23%)

enforcement of the rule of law (17%)

reducing the amount of taxes paid by Filipinos (12%)

stopping the destruction and abuse of the environment (11%)

protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (10%)

controlling population growth (8%)

defending the integrity of Philippine territory (6%)

The survey showed that Filipinos are least concerned with charter change and terrorism (both at 4%)

No majority national concerns are recorded across geographic areas and socio-economic groupings.

Those in Metro Manila, for instance, are most concerned about workers' pay (44%), jobs (35%), inflation (34%), and corruption (34%), while the top concerns for the rest of Luzon are workers' pay (45%), criminality (35%), and poverty (33%).

Below are the top concerns for those in the Visayas and Mindanao:

Visayas: workers' pay (45%), fighting criminality (40%), and poverty reduction (35%)

workers' pay (45%), fighting criminality (40%), and poverty reduction (35%) Mindanao: workers' pay (44%), inflation (38%), jobs (35%), poverty (34%), and corruption in government (33%)

The survey conducted nationwide from December 6 to 11, 2016, used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above.

Sampling error is ± 3% error for nationwide, and ± 6% for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. – Rappler.com