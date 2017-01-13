Mayor Celso Regencia, who is on his second term, has been behind bars for the alleged ambush on the convoy of former Iligan congressman Vicente Belmonte

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila dismissed the murder and frustrated murder cases against jailed Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia on Thursday, January 12.

Regencia, a retired police senior superintendent and overwhelmingly won his second term in May 2016, is a suspect in the alleged ambush on the convoy of former Iligan congressman Vicente Belmonte Jr on December 11, 2014.

Belmonte survived, but 3 of his men died.

Regencia has been behind bars for 3 counts of murder and 4 counts of frustrated murder.

Also charged for the ambush are Amador Baller, Rogelio Pitos Sr, Roemo Suganob, Dominador Sumandulan Tumala, Peejay Capampangan, Alfeo Arnoco, Julito Oros Ansad, Dodo Silvano, and Regelio Pitos Jr.

All of their cases were also dismissed.

The dismissal order was issued on December 9, 2016, and was signed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rassendell Rex F. Gingoyon, and approved by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Lilian Doris Alejo, and Chief Prosecutor Jorge Catalan Jr, officer-in-charge.

The DOJ ordered the Office o the Prosecutor in Quezon City to withdraw all the information filed against Regencia and all his co-accused.

Iligan City information officer Jose Pantoja said they are awaiting Regencia's release, possibly by January 17.

"We are also contemplating filing counter charges against the complainant of the dismissed multiple murder and multiple frustrated muder," Panoja said. – Rappler.com