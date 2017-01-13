Top police officials say SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel is lying when he says the Anti-Kidnapping Group is part of a kidnapping syndicate

MANILA, Philippines – At least 3 top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday, January 13, insisted that it has strong proof that one its own, Senior Police Office 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel, was involved in the kidnapping of a South Korean businessman.

Sta. Isabel, a former anti-illegal drugs cop, has been linked to the abduction of businessman Ick Joo Jee in Angeles City on October 18, 2016. He has yet to be seen since being abducted from his home. His wife had earlier alleged that his abductors asked for P5 million in ransom, which they paid. They have asked for another P4.5 million.

Sta. Isabel, now the subject of a manhunt, has insisted on his innocence and has denied fleeing from authorities.

A fuming PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, insisted otherwise in a radio interview.

“Sabi ko nga dapat ininquest nyo kaagad yan para hindi na makasibat yung tao na yan. Noong nalaman namin na merong palang previous kidnapping nung miyembro pa siya ng DAID sa NPD, meron din doon intsik na kinidnap pero na-dismiss yung kaso, lalong lumalakas yung aking kuwan na... dapat hindi na ito magtatagal dito,” he said in an interview over dzMM on Friday, January 13.

(He should have undergone inquest proceedings so he wouldn’t be able to run away. When we found out that he has a previous kidnapping case when he was part of the anti-illegal drugs unit of the Northern Polcie District, there was a Chinese person who was kidnapped but the case was dismissed… our suspicions heightened. [Expletive] This cop...does not deserve to stay here.)

Sta. Isabel was apparently identified by police investigators through security footage taken during the kidnapping. A vehicle registered under the name of his wife – which the cop apparently uses – was seen in the footage. Dela Rosa had earlier ordered manhunt operations against Sta. Isabel, who, it turned out, even reported for duty in Camp Crame on Thursday, January 12.

AKG denial

The cop, who has been in the police service for over 2 decades, pointed to another police unit as the one being behind the kidnapping – the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).

It’s an allegation AKG chief Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao did not take lightly.

“So many damning evidence ay na-gather natin against sa mga suspects and yung allegation na binabato ni Sta Isabel sa PNP, e mali po lahat yun dahil we have the goods on him (We have a lot of damning evidence gathered against the suspects to the allegations of Sta Isabel against the PNP is wrong. We have the goods on him),” he said during a separate press briefing on Friday.

Dela Rosa used more colorful language in responding to Sta. Isabel's allegations. "Naku, kalaban niya ang PNP dahil galit ang [PNP chief] sa kanya dahil gumawa sya ng pangingidnap... [Expletive] Dahan-dahan lang, sige magsalita ka ng magsalita diyan malalaman natin diyan 'yung pinagsasabi mo," he said.

(He is against the PNP because the PNP chief is angry over his involvement in kidnapping. He should be careful but go ahead, just go on talking so we'll know the truth behind what you're saying.)

Dumlao said at least 8 people were involved in the kidnapping and that Sta Isabel wasn’t the only cop being linked to it.

In another interview, PNP spokesman Senior Superintendent Doinardo Carlos insisted Sta. Isabel was “accusing and telling other lies pertaining to the [PNP]” and said the cop had gone AWOL, making manhunt for him necessary.

Sta. Isabel has insisted that he was never on the run. He did, however, file an official resignation from the PNP.

That resignation will need approval from the National Police Commission (NPC), of which Dela Rosa is a member. – Rappler.com