Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año presides over the donning of ranks and insignias of 16 officers and reservists

MANILA, Philippines – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año on Friday, January 13, presided over the promotion of officers and reservists, telling them that they had “definitely proven yourselves…worthy of…the stars and suns on your shoulders.”

Among the reservists promoted was Quezon City mayor and former actor Herbert Bautista, who is now a full Army colonel.

In a press release, AFP spokesman Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo said the following donned their ranks and insignias at ceremonies at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club:

Regular officers

Newly-appointed AFP deputy chief of staff, Navy Rear Admiral Narciso Vingson, promoted to vice admiral, and now dons 3 stars

Army Colonel Isidro L Purisima, chief of the AFP Command Center, promoted to brigadier general

Army Colonel Gavin Edjawan, chief of the AFP Pension and Gratuity Management Center

Marine Colonel Jesulito Calimag, The Provost Marshal General, AFP

Marine Colonel Ernesto Ravina, deputy commander of AFP Southern Luzon Command

Reserve officers

Colonel Edmund Dante Janda, promoted to brigadier general

Colonel Emmanuel Joaquin Guina, promoted to brigadier general

Colonel Raymundo Francisco, promoted to brigadier general

Colonel Artemio Adasa Jr, promoted to brigadier general

Colonel Hilario Frigillana Jr, promoted to brigadier general

Colonel Peter C Suchianco, promoted to brigadier general

Army Lieutenant Colonel Herbert Bautista, promoted to colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Juliano, promoted to colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Rozzanno Viray, promoted to colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Pedrito Camilet Jr, promoted to colonel

Navy Commander Harry, promoted to captain

The promotions of generals, flag officers, and reservist officers are subject to the confirmation of the Commission on Appointments.

“I hope that this milestone in your career brings you further motivation as you continue to dedicate yourself in the service of our country and people. You have definitely proven yourselves and it is with confidence that the national leadership has deemed you worthy of living up to the stars and suns on your shoulders,” Año said in his speech.

He told the regular officers that their promotion “signals the unfolding of a new chapter in their service,” while he reminded the Reserve Force that they are “an equally important and integral part of the AFP, especially in its current thrust of supporting an inclusive development anchored on a stable and peaceful environment.” – Rappler.com