Colonel ‘Bistek’: Herbert Bautista, other reservist officers promoted
MANILA, Philippines – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año on Friday, January 13, presided over the promotion of officers and reservists, telling them that they had “definitely proven yourselves…worthy of…the stars and suns on your shoulders.”
Among the reservists promoted was Quezon City mayor and former actor Herbert Bautista, who is now a full Army colonel.
In a press release, AFP spokesman Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo said the following donned their ranks and insignias at ceremonies at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club:
Regular officers
- Newly-appointed AFP deputy chief of staff, Navy Rear Admiral Narciso Vingson, promoted to vice admiral, and now dons 3 stars
- Army Colonel Isidro L Purisima, chief of the AFP Command Center, promoted to brigadier general
- Army Colonel Gavin Edjawan, chief of the AFP Pension and Gratuity Management Center
- Marine Colonel Jesulito Calimag, The Provost Marshal General, AFP
- Marine Colonel Ernesto Ravina, deputy commander of AFP Southern Luzon Command
Reserve officers
- Colonel Edmund Dante Janda, promoted to brigadier general
- Colonel Emmanuel Joaquin Guina, promoted to brigadier general
- Colonel Raymundo Francisco, promoted to brigadier general
- Colonel Artemio Adasa Jr, promoted to brigadier general
- Colonel Hilario Frigillana Jr, promoted to brigadier general
- Colonel Peter C Suchianco, promoted to brigadier general
- Army Lieutenant Colonel Herbert Bautista, promoted to colonel
- Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Juliano, promoted to colonel
- Lieutenant Colonel Rozzanno Viray, promoted to colonel
- Lieutenant Colonel Pedrito Camilet Jr, promoted to colonel
- Navy Commander Harry, promoted to captain
The promotions of generals, flag officers, and reservist officers are subject to the confirmation of the Commission on Appointments.
“I hope that this milestone in your career brings you further motivation as you continue to dedicate yourself in the service of our country and people. You have definitely proven yourselves and it is with confidence that the national leadership has deemed you worthy of living up to the stars and suns on your shoulders,” Año said in his speech.
He told the regular officers that their promotion “signals the unfolding of a new chapter in their service,” while he reminded the Reserve Force that they are “an equally important and integral part of the AFP, especially in its current thrust of supporting an inclusive development anchored on a stable and peaceful environment.” – Rappler.com