Genuino, who is facing several corruption charges, says the trip is a 'much-needed vacation'

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) chairman Efraim Genuino requested the Sandiganbayan to allow him to travel to China and Hong Kong from January 22 to 30 for official and leisure trips.

In a motion for permission to travel submitted to the Third Division on Wednesday, January 11, Genuino, who is facing graft and perjury charges, said he wishes to accompany his party PDP-Laban for a meeting with Chinese officials in Beijing from January 22 to 25, and then go to Hong Kong until January 30 "for a much needed vacation."

A Hold Departure Order (HDO) was issued against Genuino in 2013 in relation to graft charges over the misuse of Pagcor funds worth P37 million.

Based on the charges, Genuino conspired with 7 of his co-accused to release funds for the training of the country's swimming delegation to the 2012 Olympics even without the approval of the Pagcor Board of Directors. He posted a P90,000-bail bond in January 2016.

Genuino is also facing 4 counts of perjury charges for false claims in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from 2002 to 2005. He has also posted bail for perjury which amounted to P24,000 or P6,000 for every count.

"Accused has never sought permission from this Honorable Court to travel abroad. In fact, he has been appearing before this Honorable Court every time his presence is required," Genuino's motion read.

He also manifested willingness to post a cash bond and is "willing to comply with such other requirements" the court might impose.

Genuino, who served as Pagcor chief until 2010 under the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, is accused of turning Pagcor into a "milking cow" and is facing other allegations apart from the abovementioned charges.

The Department of Justice filed criminal complaints against him in 2012 for allegedly donating Pagcor funds amounting to P186 million to a charity he founded. He also allegedly spent P26.7 million in casino funds to buy tickets for a film co-produced by his charity and diverted rice donations for typhoon victims to help the election campaigns of his two sons. – Rappler.com