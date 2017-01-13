The 4 bus operators complied with requirements set by the Quezon City government, officials say

MANILA, Philippines – Four bus operators were granted special use permits to operate provincial bus terminals in Cubao, after complying with requirements set by the Quezon City government.

The Quezon City Council granted the permits to First North Luzon Transport Inc, Bataan Transit Company Inc, Five Star, and Luzon Cisco Transport Inc.

The city council said the bus operators complied with the requirements to equip their terminals with closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance systems, a ticketing and shipping booth, well-maintained toilets, sleeping quarters, a baggage area, and parking area.

Under city ordinance SP-918, S-2000, operations of transport terminals require special use permits subject to authorization by the city council through a resolution.

The city council also granted a special use permit to City Bus Inc, located in Barangay Sta Monica in Novaliches.

In 2016, Metro Manila mayors agreed to relocate provincial bus terminals to Pasay City and Quezon City outside Metro Manila to ease traffic congestion along the major thoroughfare EDSA. – Rappler.com