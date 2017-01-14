VLOG: Cardinal Tagle nanguna sa binyag ng 400 mahihirap na bata
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the baptism of 400 children from the slums of Manila
Published 7:00 PM, January 14, 2017
Updated 7:51 PM, January 14, 2017
MANILA'S SHEPHERD. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle baptizes one of the 400 indigent children at the Manila Cathedral on January 14, 2017. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Pinangunahan ni Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle ang pagbibinyag sa 400 bata mula sa pinakamahihirap na lugar sa Maynila. Narito ang VLOG ni Paterno Esmaquel II. – Rappler.com