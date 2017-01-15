General Eduardo Año says he wants Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema back in the Philippines to answer accusations that he is behind the deadly blast

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema, son of a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader now detained in Malaysia, was not the mastermind of the Davao City bombing, but was closely involved in its planning, said the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

"We have information. [He is] not really [the] mastermind but somehow, he has participated during the planning, especially the planning," AFP chief General Eduardo Año told Rappler on Sunday, January 15.

Año was attending the launch of the Philippines' chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Davao City.

The Philippine government plans to seek custody of Sema from Malaysia.

"We have to coordinate first with our counterparts in Malaysia. Of course, what we [want] is to bring him inside," said Año.

"[Sema] has to answer some of these charges related to the Davao bombing," added Año.

Sema's return to the Philippines and possible prosecution would be spearheaded by the Philippine National Police (PNP), he added.

The AFP chief also confirmed statements made by President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday night, January 14, that United States intelligence helped track down suspects in the Davao bombing.

"What the US provides us is information-sharing, the way they get information through scientific and technical equipment, they have that capability so they share it with us," said Año in a mix of English and Filipino.

The other night, Duterte said American drones took images that helped track down the Davao bombing suspects. Año clarified that such use of drones may have happened, not during the bombing itself, but while it was being planned.

"What the President meant was not the actual bombing but including the planning, the process. Remember, the planning was done in Cotabato. It's part of the coverage. So somehow, that also helped," the AFP chief said.

Last year, 7 suspects of the Davao City bombing were nabbed by authorities. They were tagged as members of the Maute terror group.

Fifteen people died in the blast while more than 60 others were injured. – Rappler.com