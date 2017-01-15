Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the next President of the United States on January 20

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is sending representatives to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States on Friday, January 20.

Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed this on Sunday, January 15.

Andanar said he and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr are flying to the US in time for Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC.

Duterte earlier called Trump and congratulated him on his victory in the US presidential elections.

During their brief talk, Trump invited Duterte to visit him at the White House in 2017. Duterte, meanwhile, also invited Trump to attend the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which will be hosted by the Philippines.

According to the Presidential Communications Office on December 3, Duterte said Trump invited him "to visit New York and Washington DC, he said that if I'm around, he wants to be notified of my presence..."

When Duterte mentioned the ASEAN Summit, Trump supposedly said that "he will try his best to be here. He wants to attend the Summit and that would be great for our country."

Analysts and critics alike have pointed out the similarities between the two populist leaders, who are known for their fiery words and actions that challenge the status quo. – Rappler.com