(UPDATED) 'We consider this kind of reportage as the height of journalistic irresponsibility,' says Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

DAVAO CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – Malacañang blasted media for "misreporting" President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks about declaring martial law if he "wants to."

"The President has categorically said no to martial law. He even made a pronouncement saying that martial law did not improve the lives of Filipinos. We therefore decry the latest misreporting that the President will declare martial law simply 'if he wants to' or that 'no one can stop the President from declaring martial law,'" said Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a statement on Sunday, January 15.

Andanar, himself a former journalist, called such reporting "irresponsible."

"Such headlines sow panic and confusion to many. We consider this kind of reportage as the height of journalistic irresponsibility," he said.

Andanar sought to clarify that Duterte was "clear" in saying he would only declare martial law "under the premise that the country has deteriorated into an utter state of rebellion and lawlessness."

However, in video recordings of his speech, Duterte said "insurrection" would not be his reason for declaring martial law.

Watch the part of Duterte's speech about martial law here:

Rather than be clear about his possible reasons, Duterte said he would declare martial law if the situation in the country becomes "virulent."

Andanar also said Duterte "recognizes" the limitations set by the 1987 Constitution in order to prevent abuse of martial law.

"As President, he recognizes the challenges and limitations set by our Constitution in declaring martial law but he would nonetheless act accordingly if it warrants the preservation of the nation," he said.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II meanwhile added in a text to reporters on Sunday that the President was taken out of context.

"It was just an expression of anger from the President. He was exasperated by the continuous illegal drug operations in the country despite intensified efforts by the government," Aguirre said.

Aguirre added the remarks were "understandable." He urged the media and the public not to "make a fuss" about the remark, adding, "The public and the media should not be surprised and rather be already accustomed to this mindset of the President."

Duterte said on Saturday night: "Wala akong pakialam diyan sa (I don't care about the) Supreme Court because of the right to preserve one's life and my nation. My country transcends everything else, even the limitation."

The President also said, "Wala na iyang (There'll be no more) 60 days, 60 days," referring to the requirement of the Constitution that martial law can only last 60 days unless Congress votes to extend it. – Rappler.com