Witnesses say the mother and her 11-year-old daughter were gathering coconuts for dinner when an improvised explosive device went off

MANILA, Philippines – A mother was critically wounded and her daughter killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Lamitan City, Basilan on Sunday afternoon, January 15.

According to witnesses, 37-year-old Neneng Asdali Haddalun and her 11-year-old daughter were gathering coconuts for dinner when the IED exploded.

The blast occurred in Barangay Sabong, just a few meters away from previous bombing sites in Lamitan City.

The Philippine Army's 104th Infantry Brigade identified Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader Nur Hassan Lahaman as the one behind the attack.

Government troops are now hunting down local groups which have terrorized Lamitan City in the past months.

In 2016, two soldiers were killed during route security operations, while about 5 clashes occurred between the military and the ASG in Lamitan City.

The military is coordinating with barangay officials and urging residents to report suspicious individuals in the area. Soldiers also continue to conduct regular patrols. – Rappler.com