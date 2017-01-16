The Cebuano chief of the Philippine Navy, Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, is a devotee of Santo Niño

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy's newly acquired warship, BRP Andres Bonifacio, was opened to the public on Monday, January 16, for a 2-day open house in Cebu, coinciding with the celebration of the Sinulog Festival.

BRP Andres Bonifacio is docked at the Cebu International Port and will be open from 9 am to 4 pm until Tuesday, January 17, according to an advisory from the Philippine Navy.

The warship, acquired from the US Coast Guard, arrived in Cebu on January 13 as part of the Philippine Navy's nationwide tour to recruit potential navy officers.

Led by its commanding officer Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, a Cebuano and devotee of Santo Niño, the navy participated in a string of activities in the festival and is involved monitoring the security of the event, an annual crowd-drawer.

On January 15, the Philippine Marine Drum and Bugle Team (MDBT) performed at Cebu City Sports Complex after the Holy Mass as a tribute to Santo Niño.

The MDBT will also perform at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu on Monday and at the Activity Center of SM City Cebu on Tuesday.

Graduating cadets of Philippine Military Academy “Salaknib" Class of 2017 are also onboard the warship to prepare them for their integration in the Philippine Navy Officers Corps. – Rappler.com