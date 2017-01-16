The congresswoman faces charges for filing her statement of assets 3 months beyond deadline for 4 consecutive years when she was vice governor

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division has allowed Tawi-Tawi Representative Ruby Sahali-Tan to join the government contingent for the CPP-NPA-NDF peace talks to be held in Rome, Italy, this week.

In a resolution dated January 12 and released to the media on Monday, January 16, the anti-graft court's division imposed several conditions for Tan travel: that she will leave the Philippines for Rome no earlier than January 17, proceed to France afterwards, and come back no later than January 30.

Tan will join the government peace panel in Rome in her capacity as chairperson of the House committee on peace, reconciliation, and unity. The 6th division also approved her motion to travel to France to meet with Philippine embassy officials and members of Filipino communities.

The Tawi-Tawi congresswoman is facing 6 counts of violations of Section 8 of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials. The Ombudsman found probable cause to charge her, as former Tawi-Tawi vice governor, after investigation showed that her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN) from 2007 to 2011 were filed 3 months beyond the April 30 deadline. No record of her 2012 SALN was found.

The Sandiganbayan issues hold departure orders against the accused immediately after indictment.

Tan posted a P60,000 travel bond, and was asked to, within 5 days of her return, present herself in person to the division's clerk of court together with her passport. – Rappler.com