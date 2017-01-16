The President's longtime ally says fears of martial law are 'largely unfounded'

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a longtime friend and political ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, believes he will not declare martial law despite his recent pronouncements.

"I said it before and I'll say it again: I know him personally and I sincerely believe he will not declare martial law," said Alvarez in a statement on Monday, January 16.

Two days ago, the President had once again talked about declaring martial law if the drug situation in the country becomes "virulent." (READ: Duterte: I will declare martial law if I want to)

Duterte made the statement even after Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said in September 2016 that the government was "winning" the drug war.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar already said the media had "misreported" Duterte's latest remarks on martial law.

"That statement merely shows President Duterte's resolve end the scourge of illegal drugs in the country," said Alvarez.

The Speaker said it is "far-fetched" for Duterte to declare martial law "because the administration is clearly gaining headway" in the ongoing war against drugs, which has caused 6,200 drug-related deaths from police operations and apparent summary killings as of Monday.

Alvarez added that Duterte is aware of the legal requirements for martial law to be declared.

The 1987 Constitution allows the President to declare martial law in cases of invasion or rebellion and when the public safety requires it. Within 48 hours of the President's declaration, he or she is required to submit a report to Congress, which may then revoke martial law if it sees fit to do so.

The Supreme Court may also review the factual basis for the martial law declaration when a citizen files the appropriate case in court.

"That is why I believe all the apprehension about the prospect of a declaration of martial law is largely unfounded," said Alvarez.

Several congressmen and senators already said they see no need for Duterte to declare martial law. – Rappler.com