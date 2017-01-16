There's one confirmed death in Cebu, while classes have been suspended in parts of Tacloban and Ormoc

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy, continuous rain caused flooding in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, leading to class suspensions in both public and private schools.

A low pressure area and the northeast monsoon have been bringing more rain to parts of the country, according to state weather bureau Pagasa.

In its bulletin issued at 5 pm, Monday, January 16, Pagasa said that cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms might trigger flashfloods and landslides in the Visayas and the regions of Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and in Palawan. (READ: Thousands stranded as flash floods hit Cagayan de Oro)

Rescue and evacuation efforts

In Cebu, evacuation efforts are being undertaken by local disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMO) personnel in barangays Tabok, Umapad, Alang-alang, and Canduman in Mandaue City. Around 500 families are now staying in Paknaan gym.

The municipal DRRMO in Argao in Cebu responded in Sitio Canohoy, Barangay Bulasa to clear a catch basin clogged by an uprooted huge tree trunk near the national highway which was very dangerous to all commuters and vehicles.

Confirmed casualty

The Cebu provincial government confirmed that the body of Aileen Rose Paquit, 4 years old, was found in a stream in Barangay Lutac, Naga City, after accumulated water from Barangay Patag washed away and destroyed their hut. It was reported that the child drowned in the floods and was swept away until it was found.

Meanwhile, an elementary school student was reportedly carried by flooded river in Barangay Lutac. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Butuanon River in Mandaue City and Cansaga River in Consolacion, Cebu, have reached their critical levels, destroying many houses made of light materials.

Meanwhile, as of 1 pm on Monday, water level in Sitio Mait, Barangay Sto Angel, Dumalag, Capiz, continued to rise, according to the town's DRRMO.

Cancellation of classes

Tacloban and Ormoc cities in Leyte have canceled classes up to high school due to flooding.

Some universities and colleges in Leyte have also declared cancellation of classes:

The Visayas State University in Baybay City

Eastern Visayas State University in Tacloban City

St. Scholastica's College of Tacloban

The Visayas State University’s Office of the University President has issued a memorandum Monday afternoon suspending classes due to rain and flooding in the campus. – Rappler.com

