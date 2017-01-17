(UPDATED) Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar says he and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr will have 'side meetings' after they attend the inauguration of the new US president

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Philippine Charge d'Affaires to Washington Patrick Chuasoto will officially represent President Rodrigo Duterte at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Malacañang said on Tuesday, January 17.

"The Charge d’Affaires will officially represent PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte)," Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a message to Palace reporters on Tuesday.

Andanar flew to the US with National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr on Tuesday to attend the inauguration on January 20.

Andanar said he and Esperon will attend "side meetings" in relation to their "respective functions" after Trump's inauguration.

"We will be performing our respective functions. We have side meetings too," said Andanar.

Andanar did not say who they will be meeting with in the US, but added that they will report the outcome of the meetings to Duterte.

"We will report to the President the inauguration and our side meetings once we get back," he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Philippines, under Duterte's watch, intends to "further strengthen" its bilateral ties with the US "anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and a shared commitment to world peace as the Trump administration assumes office."

Two days before Esperon and Andanar departed for the US, Duterte met with US Ambassador Sung Kim in Davao City.

Among the topics they discussed were US-Philippines military cooperation "in the fight against terrorism, and the extent of US assistance to Mindanao," said Abella. – Rappler.com