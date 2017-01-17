(UPDATED) PDEA alleges the two mayors conspired to earn from the pigs confiscated during a drug raid

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's a different "pork scam" for two mayors of Pampanga who were slapped with graft charges on Tuesday, January 17, for selling, without authorization, 4,038 pigs confiscated during a drug raid in September 2016.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-National Capital Region (PDEA-NCR) Director Wilkins Villanueva filed the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday against Magalang Mayor Lourdes Lacson and Bacolor Mayor Jose Hizon.

The pigs were confiscated on September 7, 2016 when drug operatives raided a shabu laboratory masquerading as a pig farm in Barangay San Ildefonso, Magalang, Pampanga.

Seven Chinese nationals were arrested and charged with criminal offenses before Angeles City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 62. Dangerous drugs and chemicals used to manufacture shabu were seized, and so were the pigs.

Villanueva said they turned over the pigs to the local police but were surprised when they found out that the local government of Magalang had sold them for P7 million to the lone bidder, Bacolor Mayor Hizon, whose family owns the popular meat-processing brand Pampanga's Best.

"The sale of the entire hogs is without any legal basis. The PDEA and the proper court were not even informed of such disposition of the entire hogs, prior to and thereafter," PDEA's complaint said.

The complaint cited the Dangerous Drugs Act which says "no property, or income derived therefrom, which may be confiscated and forfeited, shall be disposed, alienated or transferred."

Pig auction

According to the complaint, Lacson, acting on a tip that some of the confiscated pigs were dying, crafted an executive order to dispose of the pigs by auctioning. Notices of auction were posted on September 11, 2016 and only Mayor Hizon participated on behalf of his family-owned business Pampanga's Best.

A check worth P7 million was issued the next day to the municipality of Magalang. A simple calculation would show that each of the 4,038 pigs was sold for P1,733, which Villanueva said was too low a price for any kind of hog, indicating that both parties benefited from the unauthorized sale.

"Masyadong mura e, parang pamigay. We can see a conspiracy, kasi parang nag-usap lang e, the notice was posted sometime Sunday, and bidding was undertaken early Monday by a lone bidder na hindi pa taga-Magalang," Villanueva told reporters.

(It's too cheap, almost like a give-away. We can see a conspiracy because it seems like they just talked among themselves. The notice was posted sometime Sunday and bidding was undertaken early Monday by a lone bidder who wasn't even from Magalang.)

In a text message to Rappler, Lacson said she consulted the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) before auctioning the hogs, adding that she "stands on a firm ground that the courses of actions that were done to dispose the hogs were to safeguard the general welfare of the people." She was referring to threats to public health given that there were reports that some pigs were already dying.

Hizon has yet to respond to Rappler's text messages seeking his comment.

The P7 million has been turned over to the court after PDEA filed charges against the officials. Villanueva said they're also investigating how the pigs were turned over to the Magalang municipality without PDEA getting notified.

Apart from Lacson and Hizon, graft charges were also filed against the following officials:

Captain Marcial Alfaro of Barangay San Ildefonso, Magalang

Raissa Bayani, Magalang Municipal Treasurer

Adela Tanhueco, Magalang Municipal Assessor

Jesus Nataniel Pili, Magalang Municipal Engineer

Ryan Miranda, Magalang Business Permits and Licensing Officer

Milagros Suing, Magalang Municipal Agriculturist

– Rappler.com