As of January 18, the Philippine Coast Guard is searching for one last crew member of M/V Meridian Tres cargo vessel: chief operator 2 Benjamen Orola

MANILA, Philippines – A team from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 28 crew members of the M/V Meridian Tres cargo vessel, which sank in the Sto Niño Dive Site in Bohol at around 9:25 pm Tuesday, January 17.

As of Wednesday, January 18, the PCG was searching for one last crew member: chief operator 2 Benjamen Orola.

As of 9:45 pm Tuesday, the following had been rescued:

1. NAPOLEON U EMPHASIS MASTER

2. EDUARDO J ESPANUEVA CHIEF OFF

3. LEANDRO F ANDRADE 2ND OFF

4. NOEL G SONTOSIDAD 3RD OFF

5. MANUEL A BACAYANA CHIEF ENGR

6. ANTOLIN M ALAMPAYAN 2/ENGR

7. VIRGILIO S FRANCO 3/ENGR

8. ROLANDO C CAIANGI 4/ENGR

9. PRIMO B DARILAG BOSUN

10. BENJARDE D NAVAL A.B. 1

11. JEZON M ABIQUE A.B. 2

12. MARK ANDREW S MOTON A.B. 3

13. RONALD B ARIBUABO JR O.S

14. JULIUS C BLANCO C. OPER 1

15. JOEL C CENTINO OILER 1

16. JAN ROGEL P TABILIRAN OILER 2

17. EXEQUIEL DAVE N GALVAN OILER 3

18. REYMART JAMES MODINA CH. COOK

19. PATRICK JOSHUA M REFUGIA APP. MATE 1

20. FELIX M UY JR APP. MATE 2

21. RENANTE A OLIVERIO APP. MATE 3

22. JOHN MEYNARD S SUAREZ APP. MATE 4

23. KRISTIAN NOE L ARMENTAN APP. ENGR 1

24. JAN JOEL T SALVADOR APP. ENGR 2

25. HERALD V VENTURILLO APP. ENGR 3

26. EMILIO ALMAMENTO WELDER

27. ZALDY PAGALARAN

28. JOSE SABLANTE JR

Owned and operated by Meridian Cargoes Forwarder Incorporation, M/V Meridian Tres was skippered by Captain Emphasis. It departed the Cebu City port going to Tacloban City, but was battered by strong winds and waves while navigating at Sto Niño Dive Site in Bohol.

The vessel was carrying 29 crew members, including the captain, and 126 units of 20-foot container vans and 5 units of 10-footers.

After the M/V Lorcon Iloilo reported the incident to the PCG sub-station in Hilongos, Leyte, search and rescue operations were conducted by rescue vessel 3504, M/V Ocean Kingdom, M/V Butuan, and LCT PMI8. – Rappler.com