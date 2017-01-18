This is the second time the President will summon local government leaders en masse to discuss the spread of drugs in their communities

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to meet with governors all over the country on Thursday, January 19, at Malacañang Palace.

Over a week ago, on January 10, busloads of mayors went to the Palace to meet with Duterte in 3 batches, days after the President announced his intention to confront mayors about the spread of illegal drugs in their communities.

In his meeting with mayors, Duterte said he cursed in front of them and showed them his "final" list of suspected drug personalities.

"Sinabi ko talaga sa kanila, totoo iyon and I said, pardon my language because very, may mga – putang ina ninyo!'" Duterte recalled saying during a speech on Saturday, January 14.

(I really told them, it's true, I said, pardon my language because – you sons of bitches!)

LOOK: Busloads of mayors from all over the country flock to Malacanang upon orders of #PresidentDuterte pic.twitter.com/zD957uCp3e — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) January 11, 2017

Duterte recalled telling the mayors about a barangay captain in the drug list whom he personally knows.

"I didn't know there was this barangay captain there, I got irritated because it's as if he was fooling me, that son of a bitch. Turns out, he's part of it," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

In the same speech, he declared his intention to call all governors to the Palace.

"Sinabi ko talaga (I really said), and I'd be calling the governors next week," said the President.

He warned local government officials not to go to him for help if they are identified as involved in the illegal drug trade.

"Huwag kayong magpunta sa akin, putang-ina, papatayin talaga kita. Believe me. Hahanapan kita ng ambush, lasunin kita," he said.

(Don't go to me, son of a bitch, I'll really kill you. Believe me. I will find a way to ambush you, poison you.)

Duterte previously warned mayors benefiting from the drug trade to either resign or face death. – Rappler.com