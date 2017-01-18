Verzosa, a private individual, faces the graft case alone after his co-accused died before the case was filed

MANILA, Philippines – The general manager of Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) Gerardo Verzosa is facing graft charges over an alleged illegal deal between Beneco and the municipality of Balbalan, Kalinga Province, whose mayor then was Verzosa's brother-in-law.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the graft case before the Sandiganbayan on January 13, 2017 after investigation showed that Verzosa entered into a contract with the municipality of Balbalan without public bidding and the approval from the Sangguniang Bayan of Balbalan.

Beneco supplied and delivered materials and equipment needed for Balbalan's electrification project in 2012. Balbalan's mayor then was Verzosa's brother-in-law, the deceased Kenneth Dale Mangaoang.

Prosecutors noted that the deal was irregular because Beneco's "line of business does not involve the supply and/or delivery of electrical equipment/materials." They also said that Verzosa and Mangaoang conspired with each other to execute the project.

The information filed before the Sandiganbayan accuses Mangaoang of "willfully, unlawfully and criminally, through manifest partiality, and evident bad faith, giving unwarranted benefit, advantage or preference" to Verzosa's Beneco.

However, Mangaoang died before the case was even filed, leaving Verzosa – a private individual – as the sole accused in the case. – Rappler.com