Tagged a 'drug queen,' Lovely Adams Impal says she has stopped selling illegal drugs since she surrendered to PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa last year

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – More than a month after she surrendered to Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa, alleged drug queen Lovely Adams Impal was arrested on Wednesday morning, January 18, in Pala-o, Iligan City, in a drug buy-bust by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents in Northern Mindanao.

She was arrested with her sister Farina Paran Rato and driver Alvin Macalangan Pamilian.

Impal was previously named by suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, now in jail, as his source of the illegal drugs that he distributed in Eastern Visayas.

Impal had surrendered to Dela Rosa in December last year. The PNP chief then said she was providing the PNP "additional information" about Espinosa's network. She was released in the absence of any case against her.

Caught selling drugs?

PDEA-10 Director Adrian Alvariño said that Impal was arrested following intelligence work and a buy-bust operation Wednesday: “She was selling and giving samples of her stock of drugs in an effort to expand her networks and re-convince other pushers to go back to selling drugs.”

“She was selling drugs during the buy-bust, we confiscated from her possession the drugs,” Alvariño added. PDEA presented a total of 110 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with a street value of P550,000 reportedly seized from Impal. A total of P5,000 in marked money, used for the buy-bust, was also recovered from her, according to PDEA.

Alvariño said that, based on their intelligence matrix, Impal is operating nationwide, facilitating drug supply and transfers.

What buy-bust?

Impal denied that a buy-bust took place.

“They just barged into my place and arrested me and my companions,” Impal said, crying. "It would be a shame that I surrendered to General Bato and would return again to drug pushing. No, I do not sell drugs anymore," she added.

Now detained at the PDEA regional headquarters in Cagayan de Oro, Impal, Paran Rato, and Pamilian will be investigated and may face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. – Rappler.com