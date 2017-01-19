Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas or schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, January 19, due to rains and floods in the Visayas and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas or schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, January 19, due to the rains, flash floods, and landslides in parts of the Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

Bukidnon - classes in all levels in Valencia City; Impasug-ong, Cabanglasan, Quezon, San Fernando, Pangantucan towns

Cagayan de Oro - pre-school to highschool; Liceo de Cagayan University, classes at all levels

Misamis Oriental - classes in all levels

Surigao City - pre-school to elementary

