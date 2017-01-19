#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 19
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas or schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, January 19, due to the rains, flash floods, and landslides in parts of the Visayas and Northern Mindanao.
- Bukidnon - classes in all levels in Valencia City; Impasug-ong, Cabanglasan, Quezon, San Fernando, Pangantucan towns
- Cagayan de Oro - pre-school to highschool; Liceo de Cagayan University, classes at all levels
- Misamis Oriental - classes in all levels
- Surigao City - pre-school to elementary
