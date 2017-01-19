The Ombudsman says Romeo Covarrubias gave his alleged mistress 'unwarranted benefits' when he brought her to official functions and allowed her to use accommodations meant for DAR employees

MANILA, Philippines – An agrarian reform official in Davao Oriental office is facing two counts of graft for bringing along his alleged mistress to official functions.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the filing of graft charges against Romeo Covarrubias, an adjudicator at the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Davao Oriental, on on Thursday, January 19.

The Ombudsman's investigation showed Covarrubias brought along a woman who was not his wife – a certain Lynnete Abarro – to official functions with hotel accommodations shouldered by DAR.

“Not being an employee of the DAR, Abarro was accorded unwarranted benefit when she was accommodated in rooms which were supposed to be for DAR employees,” the Ombudsman said in its resolution.

"Covarrubias, married, cohabited with Abarro, also married, whom he introduced as his spouse," the Ombudsman said in its statement.

Covarrubias was earlier suspended for a year after being found guilty of administrative offenses – disgraceful and immoral conduct – over the same case. He was also found to have incurred unauthorized absences.

The Ombudsman said Covarrubias violated Section 3(e) of the Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for giving his alleged mistress "unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative functions." – Rappler.com