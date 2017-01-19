The tail-end of a cold front triggers more floods in parts of Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Parts of Mindanao continue to experience heavy flooding caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

In Lanao del Sur, provincial officials held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night, January 18, to tackle floods and landslides in Marawi City as well as some municipalities in the province.

Bubong, Ramain, Raraka, Kapai, Poona Bayabao, Masiu, Maguing, and Balabagan towns are suffering from flooding, affecting more than 8,900 families. Four dump trucks have been on standby since 9:30 pm on Wednesday to assist the residents.

Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Tatar Boriongan reported an initial damage of P10 million to agriculture and infrastructure.

The repacking of relief goods is underway.

In Bukidnon, provincial information office staffer Fredelyn Ragandang said 8 barangays of Valencia City suffered heavy flooding.

Classes were suspended in the Bukidnon municipalities of Impasugong, Cabanglasan, Quezon, San Fernando, and Pangantucan.

In Cagayan de Oro City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) raised code yellow on Thursday, January 19. This means resources are mobilized for deployment, and residents are advised to stay on alert.

Cagayan de Oro City was earlier placed under a state of calamity last Tuesday, January 17, following massive floods triggered by nonstop rains since Monday, January 16. At least 7 were reported dead in the city and in the province of Misamis Oriental. (READ: Too much rain, garbage, clogged waterways caused Cagayan de Oro flood) – Rappler.com