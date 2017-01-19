'I look forward to meeting Xi Jinping again,' the Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedly quotes President Rodrigo Duterte as saying

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte promised to visit China again in May for an international summit, Reuters reported Thursday, January 19.

"I will come to Beijing in May to attend the 'One Belt, One Road' international cooperation summit forum, and I look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping again," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Duterte as saying, according to Reuters.

The ministry did not elaborate.

Rappler is still trying to confirm this information with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs as of posting time.

China reportedly disclosed this after Duterte met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin on Tuesday evening, January 17.

Duterte has been moving closer to China as he downplays the Philippines' traditional partnership with its former colonizer, the United States.

In October 2016, Duterte went on a state visit to China to mark the warming of ties between Manila and Beijing.

The Philippine government, however, recently filed protests against China's reported installation of weapons in the Kalayaan Group of Islands (Spratlys) in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea). – Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler.com