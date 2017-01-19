The President also announces another name from his drug list: former Mayor Licerio Antiporda of Buguey, Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines – When he confronted them in two separate meetings about his "drug war," President Rodrigo Duterte was more threatening to mayors than he was to the governors, recalled Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa, who was present at both meetings, told Palace reporters: "Mas kalmado at more on appeal [sa mga governors], not more on threat na papabaril ko kayo sa chief of police…. Walang ganun."

(He was calmer and was more of appealing to the governors, not threatening that he will have them gunned down by the chief of police…. There was none of that.)

The PNP chief was giving a press conference at the Palace on Thursday, January 19, hours after Duterte met with governors to discuss his campaign against illegal drugs.

He had done the same with mayors last January 10.

On Thursday, Duterte released another name from his "final" list of drug personalities – Licerio Antiporda, an ex-mayor of Buguey town, Cagayan.

Duterte asked for the governors' help in curbing the spread of drugs, said Dela Rosa. The President asked them to "use their powers, their resources for the war on drugs," said the PNP chief.

Duterte also used less curse words during his discussion with governors, compared to during his talk with mayors.

"Kaunti lang. Hindi kagaya sa mayors na mas maraming mura talaga involved," said Dela Rosa. (Just a bit. Not like with the mayors where there was a lot of cursing involved.)

The President himself, in a speech that day, said that during his meeting with mayors, he had cursed at former police general Vicente Loot, who is now mayor of Daanbantayan, Cebu.

"I talked to the mayors. Nakita ko si Loot, hindi ako nakapigil, minura ko. 'Mayor, you are guilty of treason. You were once a policeman, inasahan ka ng gobyerno tapos ganoon ginawa mo sa tao,'" said Duterte.

(I talked to the mayors. I saw Loot, I couldn't stop myself, I cursed at him. "Mayor, you are guilty of treason. You were once a policeman, the government counted on you, then that's what you do to the people?")

Loot, said Duterte, wanted to talk to Dela Rosa. But it seems nothing Loot can say will appease the President.

"Unforgiveable 'yung ganoon (That's unforgiveable). I cannot reconcile how you can be so corrupt na pati ang kalaban mo ang mismong tao (to the point that the people are now your enemy)," said Duterte.

The President has given copies of his final drug list to Congress and the Supreme Court, saying he cannot handle the "staggering" drug problem on his own.

He has warned local government officials not to get involved in drugs. Those tainted would have privileges taken away from them and even face death. – Rappler.com