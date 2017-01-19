The two policemen and 3 unidentified men are tagged in the robbery-slay of a Chinese businessman and a security guard, as well as the shooting of 3 Chinese nationals in Bacolod City on Christmas night, December 25

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – With the Philippine National Police (PNP) reeling from controversy surrounding cops who are said to have kidnapped and killed a South Korean in Metro Manila, it appears another incident has other policemen implicated in robbery and murder.

The policemen – Police Officer 1 (PO1) Jason Sumalangcay of Barangay Granada and Police Officer 2 (PO2) Marlon Famucol of Barangay Alijis – as well as 3 other John Does were charged with murder, frustrated murder, and robbery with homicide.

The policemen and the unidentified men were tagged in the robbery-slay of a Chinese businessman and a security guard and the shooting of three Chinese nationals here on Christmas night, December 25.

Sumalangcay was formerly assigned to the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and is out on bail for possession of illegal firearms. Famucol, meanwhile, was previously assigned to the BCPO and is now in the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The case was filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, January 17.

Six witnesses have identified the two policemen at the scene, said Senior Inspector Eugene Tolentino, head of Bacolod Police Station 1.

Tolentino said Sumalangcay was identified as the gunman while Famucol served as the lookout.

Sumalangcay and Famucol, in a radio interview, vehemently denied the allegations.

Wu Changle, 26, of Fujian, China and security guard Jilbert Mayang of Hinoba-an town, Negros Occidental were shot dead after a lone robber opened fire at JDS Mindoro Enterprises Corp. at Locsin-Luzuriaga Street in Barangay 13 on December 25.

The unidentified assailant escaped with about P1 million: the store's earnings for 3 days.

The incident also wounded three other Chinese nationals identified as Huang Yuanlong, 31; Huang Weiqiang, 23; and Zhang Xiaodong, 24, all from Fujian, China. – Rappler.com