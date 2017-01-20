Pantaleon Alvarez issues the call after it was revealed that a kidnapped South Korean businessman was killed inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has urged Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa to resign after it was revealed that a kidnapped South Korean businessman was killed inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters in Quezon City.

"Director General Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa should immediately resign as chief of the Philippine National Police to save President Rodrigo Duterte from further embarrassment and restore respect to the Office of the PNP Chief," the Davao del Norte representative said in a statement released Friday evening, January 20.

"The commission of a heinous crime right in his very nose is not only an insult but a clear indication that he has lost the respect of his people," he added.

Dela Rosa admitted on Thursday that businessman Jee Ick Joo was slain right inside the national headquarters after he was abducted from his home in Angeles City in Pampanga.

Jee's abduction was controversial because the cops who took him apparently used the administration's war on drugs to issue a fake warrant.

The case was tagged a "tokhang for ransom" after his wife revealed that the abductors asked for P5 million worth of ransom money and another P4.5 million after she paid the initial request.

Showbiz career

Alvarez said that Dela Rosa should pass on his responsibility to another cop "who is dead serious in leading the PNP in its multi-pronged war against drugs, criminals and the scalawags within its ranks."

He slammed the top cop's popularity on social media that have stemmed from his "booboos," like when he ran away after a huge firework he was holding lit up.

"How can we believe the stern statements Dela Rosa had been making against criminals like in the aftermath of the Davao City bombing when he was the first to run in the slightest possibility of danger?"

"General Dela Rosa seems more interested in having a showbiz career and in landing on society pages of newspapers with his being everywhere doing mundane things like singing videoke and watching concerts."

Dela Rosa graced the Rakrakan Festival last weekend, with the rock concert adopting an anti-drug theme. Days later, a netizen posted a photo of the PNP while watching the concert of Canadian singer Bryan Adams.

Senators on Friday also told Dela Rosa that the incident is a wake-up call that he should not ignore.

The brazen incident, which happened 3 months ago but was only uncovered this week, indicates police abuse of the government’s war on drugs, said Senator Panfilo Lacson, retired PNP chief and Dela Rosa’s former boss. – Rappler.com