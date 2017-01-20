Esteban Janamjam and Dulce Almers are rescued by members of the Joint Task Force 'Sulu'

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Two Filipinos held by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were rescued at Indanan, Sulu on Thursday, January 19 by members of the Joint Task Force “Sulu“ (JTFS).

The kidnap victims were Esteban Janamjam, 49 years old, from General Santos City, and Dulce Almers, 50 years old, from Apo beach in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

The two were abducted last October 26, 2016 onboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Pangutaran Island in Jolo, Sulu.

JTFS monitored the location of the kidnap victims, and conducted special operations against them to rescue the victims

Esteban and Almers were taken to Zamboanga City for a medical checkup and debriefing at the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) in Camp Navarro.

The AFP then turned over the victims to the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), who escorted them back to their families.

WestMinCom also extended financial assistance to the victims and provided a Philippine Navy “Islander” aircraft to ferry them to Davao City to ensure they are reunited with their families safely. – Rappler.com