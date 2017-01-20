Dela Rosa thinks netizens calling for his resignation have their own agenda, namely the resumption of the drug trade, in mind

MANILA, Philippines – The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Director General Ronald dela Rosa, dismissed calls for him to resign in the wake of the discovery that kidnapped South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo was killed by cops within Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters.

Speaking to reporters at the premiere of a movie about a Special Action Force cop on Friday night, January 20, Dela Rosa said: "Ano ba akala nila, nag-e-enjoy ako sa trabaho ko? Gusto nila ako na mag-resign? Sabihin 'nyo kay Presidente [Rodrigo Duterte] na paalisin ako. But mayroon pa kaming misyon na ginagawa, may misyon pa kaming gagawin. Tapusin muna namin ang war on drugs. Kapag drug-free na ang Pilipinas, puwede na akong mag-resign."

(Do they think I'm enjoying my job? They want me to resign? Then you can tell the President to fire me. But we still have a mission, there's a mission we must accomplish. We'll finish first the war on drugs. When the Philippines is drug-free, then I can resign.)

After the justice department probe showed that the Korean businessman was strangled to death at Crame before his remains were brought to a Caloocan City crematorium, Dela Rosa told the media on Thursday that Jee Ick Joo was killed inside Camp Crame hours after he was abducted by cops from his home in Angeles City on October 18, 2016.

At least two police officers have been indicted for the killing. In kidnapping the businessman, they allegedly used as cover the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

"Inaamin ko naman talaga na pinatay sa loob ng Crame. Inaamin ko naman, kapalpakan namin iyan," the PNP chief said Friday night. (I admit he was killed inside Crame. I admit, that was failure on our part.)

However, Dela Rosa thinks those calling for his resignation have a pro-drugs agenda: "Baka 'yung mga trolls diyan na nagpapa-resign sa akin, baka trolls iyan ng mga drug cartels na gusto akong pag-resign-in para patuloy ang kanilang negosyo."

(Those trolls who want me to resign, maybe they're trolls of the drug cartels that want me to resign so they can continue their business. )

Among those who have called for Dela Rosa's resignation is House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Senators, meanwhile, said the incident was a wake-up call that the PNP chief should not ignore. – Rappler.com