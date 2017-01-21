(UPDATED) 'Shun work-unrelated activities,' Senator Panfilo Lacson tells his embattled fellow PNP chief, who celebrated his 55th birthday

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson gifted Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa with some words of wisdom that may help the top cop ride out a rough patch as he celebrated his 55th birthday.

"On this day forward, for the next 365 days, shun work-unrelated activities. Think PNP 24/7. Happy birthday," Lacson tweeted on Saturday, January 21, the PNP chief's birthday.

The senator, a former PNP chief, apparently gave the advice to Dela Rosa who was being asked to resign for the murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters.

Amid such resignation calls, Dela Rosa watched a movie premiere with members of his family on Friday night, January 20.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez Jr was among those who urged Dela Rosa to resign "to save President Rodrigo Duterte from further embarrassment and restore respect to the Office of the PNP Chief."

In a statement on Friday, Alvarez called out Dela Rosa as he seemed to be "more interested in having a showbiz career and in landing on society pages of newspapers with his being everywhere doing mundane things like singing videoke and watching concerts."

In November 2016, Dela Rosa went to Las Vegas with his family upon the invitation of Senator Manny Pacquiao, to watch the boxing champ's fight.

Dela Rosa, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 next year, had thumbed down the resignation calls, saying he would only leave his post early if President Rodrigo Duterte orders it.

Past advice

Lacson often gives advice – both solicited and unsolicited – to Dela Rosa. At a Senate hearing on extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration's war on drugs, the senator advised Dela Rosa to pay equal attention to the apparent "cleansing" operations of narco-cops against drug suspects.

When Dela Rosa began bawling at a Senate inquiry as he expressed his frustration over the continued existence of scalawags in the PNP ranks under his watch, some senators sympathized with him but not Lacson, who told him to make sure that anti-drug operations are not executed haphazardly.

Dela Rosa had often said that he considered Lacson as a mentor. He sought a meeting with Lacson a month before the new administration took over to ask for tips on PNP leadership.

When Lacson was PNP chief from 1999 to 2001 and head of the now defunct Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF), Dela Rosa was his commander for Task Group Mindanao.

De Lima, too

For her part, Senator Leila de Lima said in a press statement that given Alvarez' call for Dela Rosa's resignation, the administration appears to be in need of a "scapegoat" for the scandal of a "PNP force gone rogue." The PNP chief, according to her, is only following orders of the President to "let loose a police force free from any accountability" in the name of his war on drugs.

Recognizing the root of the problem goes beyond blaming Dela Rosa, De Lima said. "A police force that is given license to be judge, jury and executioner is not expected anymore to respect the rule of law or enforce the law. It will only continue to deteriorate and eventually cease to be the major law enforcement agency of the government."

This deterioration is the fault mostly of Dela Rosa's president who has "transformed a once professional institution into nothing more than TokHang death squads engaged in Tong shakedown rackets," De Lima said. – Rappler.com