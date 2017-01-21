The police chief of Santa Ana town says the consultant, Oscar Oñate, was dead on the spot when two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants shot him

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – The consultant of the mayor of Santa Ana town, Cagayan province, was killed in a shooting incident Saturday morning, January 21.

Police Chief Inspector Saturnino Soriano, police chief of Santa Ana, identified the victim as Oscar Oñate, consultant of Santa Ana Mayor Darwin Tobias.

Rappler is still trying to reach the camp of Tobias for comment as of posting.

Soriano said Oñate was dead on the spot when two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants shot him several times at a quarry site in Santa Ana.

In their initial investigation, Soriano said witnesses saw the suspects talking with Oñate before shooting him.

Police said they are now looking for CCTVs in and near the area to identify the suspects. – Rappler.com