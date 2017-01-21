Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno also says, 'We will not let these few rotten members of the PNP undermine the gains of the anti-illegal drugs drive, particularly Oplan TokHang'

MANILA, Philippines – Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno on Saturday, January 21, warned heads will roll in the Philippine National Police (PNP) as a result of the death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, who was killed right inside the police headquarters Camp Crame.

"We will not let these few rotten members of the PNP undermine the gains of the anti-illegal drugs drive, particularly Oplan TokHang," he said.

Oplan TokHang – which comes from the Visayan root words "toktok" (knock) and "hangyo" (request) – refers to the PNP strategy to go house to house and convince drug pushers and users to surrender.

Saying it is open to abuse of power, critics have questioned the war on drugs especially after Jee's death. The drug war has killed more than 6,700 people since Duterte took office.

But Sueno upheld President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs after 3 policemen allegedly used the anti-drug campaign to kidnap and murder Jee.

"To the wife and family of Mr Jee, my sincerest condolences over the death of your husband. Rest assured that those that were identified and will be pinpointed as the culprits during the course of the investigation, which also involve SPO3 Ricky Santa Isabel and his alleged cohorts, will be dealt with accordingly," Sueno said.

He also ordered PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa "to accelerate the investigation."

He said "appropriate sanctions" should be slapped on "police scalawags involved in the incident."

"The speedy resolution of Mr Jee's case is the best justice that this country can give to his family and to the South Koreans right now,” Sueno said. – Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler.com