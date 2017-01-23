Chinese gambling tycoon Jack Lam is accused of bribery and economic sabotage by the Duterte administration

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate of the Philippines' Blue Ribbon committee on Monday, January 23, conducts a hearing on the alleged bribery in the Bureau of Immigration involving casino mogul Jack Lam. (READ: Macau's top gambling tycoon: Who is Jack Lam?)

Lam is accused of bribery and economic sabotage after allegedly attempting to offer money to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II in connection with the arrest of over 1,300 Chinese nationals illegally working at Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in Pampanga.

