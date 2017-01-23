'Naging bilyonaryo ka, ganyan ang bunganga mo, tapos ganyan, kay ganda ng asawa mo...Diyan ako naalasan,' says President Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte could not help but express appreciation for the "beauty" of new United States First Lady Melania Trump.

Never shy of admitting he finds a woman beautiful, Duterte even said the American First Lady is President Trump's "ace."

"Naging bilyonaryo ka, ganyan ang bunganga mo, tapos ganyan kay ganda ng asawa mo. President ka na, ang asawa mo.... heaven ka na. Diyan ako naalasan," said Duterte on Sunday, January 22.

(You become a billionaire, your mouth is like that, your wife is that beautiful. You've become president and you have a wife [that is]... you're in heaven. That's where he has an edge over me.)

He was speaking at the birthday party of Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa.

Melania Trump, President Trump's 3rd wife, is a former model who was born in Yugoslavia and attained American citizenship in 2006.

Duterte warned his audience not to underestimate Trump.

"Alam mo si Trump, pakumpiyansa, parang bugoy. Pero hindi 'yan magiging billionaire kung talagang bugoy ang utak niyan," said the Philippine leader.

(You know Trump, he tries to look nonchalant, like a bum but he would not have become a billionaire if his mind was really the mind of a bum.)

As in previous speeches, Duterte impersonated Trump as he recalled his phone conversation with the then American President-elect. The impersonation drew many laughs.

Duterte has been much friendlier to Trump, whom he claims is supportive of his controversial campaign against illegal drugs.

Trump, in his inaugural speech, promised not to interfere in the affairs of other countries, choosing to focus on US interests. – Rappler.com