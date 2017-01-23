Chief Superintendent Agripino Javier, director of Police Regional Office X, is 'glad' Willy Lim reported to the office and 'manifested his willingness to cooperate'

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Willy Lim, the former mayor of Lugait town in Misamis Oriental, who figured in President Rodrigo Duterte's drug list showed up at the Northern Mindanao police office on Monday afternoon, January 23, to clear his name.

Lim went to the office of Chief Superintendent Agripino Javier, director of Police Regional Office X, accompanied by Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny Emano and Misamis Oriental police director Senior Superintendent Sukarno Alvarez. (READ: Duterte tags former Iligan congressman, mayor in drug list)

The former mayor underwent a brief procedure at the provincial police headquarters before this.

"The standard operating procedure relative to the clearing or delisting of his name will still be undertaken. In other words, we will still be validating the claims of former mayor Willy Lim and will continue conducting our own investigation," Javier said.

"However, we are glad he (Lim) reported to us and manifested his willingness to cooperate," Javier added.

Emano expressed his all-out support for Javier's anti-illegal drugs campaign.