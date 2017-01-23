Radio journalist Jun Paneiro is reportedly threatened by Davao del Sur governor Douglas Cagas. The task force wants the PNP to give the case 'priority.'

MANILA, Philippines – The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) will provide security to a Digos radio journalist allegedly being threatened by Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas.

"We are offering legal assistance to Mr [Jun] Paneiro and will deploy security detail for him," said PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Egco in a message sent to reporters on Monday, January 23.

Jun Paneiro, a radio broadcast journalist for 105.3 Radyo Kastigo, is allegedly being "harassed" by Cagas for making news reports critical of the governor.

People associated with Cagas reportedly went to Radyo Kastigo's office in Digos City on January 20 and threatened to shut down the radio station unless Paneiro is turned over to them.

Egco encouraged Paneiro to file charges against those who made the threats against him and the station.

The task force has also instructed the Philippine National Police to investigate the incident and treat is as its "highest priority to prevent the escalation of violation."

The police personnel who supposedly accompanied the group that threatened Paneiro and the station have been "ordered to stand down or face the consquences of their action, which clearly indicates harassment," reads the PTFoMS statement.

This is not the first time Cagas has been accused of harassing a journalist. He was imprisoned for two years over the murder of broadcaster Nestor Bedolido but posted bail in August 2016.

