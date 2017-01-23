The PNP vows no cover-up as they investigate the kidnap and murder of Jee Ick Joo

MANILA, Philippines – A visibly peeved Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, January 23, lashed out against media reportage that, according to him, turned a cop linked to the kidnap and murder of a Korean national, into a “hero.”

“Where is justice in that?” said Dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, January 23, when asked about Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel and his wife Jinky, who both maintain the policeman’s innocence in the kidnap and murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo.

“Do you see how they’re twisting events to make us look bad? We’re the ones chasing them for the wrong the [Sta. Isabel has] done and you’re making us seem bad… that’s what’s difficult with some media although I’d rather not comment. They make the sinner look like the hero,” said Dela Rosa in a press conference.

Mrs. Sta. Isabel, in a press conference over the weekend, claimed that her husband was merely being framed for the murder of the Korean national right inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters. (READ: Murder inside Camp Crame: A tangled tale of crime)

She said she had an audio recording to back up her claim.

Sensational case

Sta. Isabel, who was assigned to the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG), allegedly kidnapped Jee from his home in Angeles City on October 18 and killed him inside Crame on the same day.

News of Jee’s kidnapping made headlines earlier this year, after Jee’s wife came public with her husband’s plight. She had apparently paid P5 million in ransom – which Jee’s abductors asked for weeks after his murder.

The case was initially tagged “tokhang for ransom,” referring to the PNP’s flagship “knock and plead” operation in its war on drugs.

It was only in January when government officials discovered that Jee had long been cremated in a funeral shop in Caloocan. The case has sparked even more criticism over the drug war.

“I’m just asking the media not to make it seem that the criminal, the syndicate, is a hero," Dela Rosa said. "The police who is investigating, you find mistakes that aren’t really mistakes, insist that wrong is being done to ruin their credibility and turn them into villains… Please, when you cover look at the case properly. Don’t turn bad into good and good into bad. We are transparent. I am willing to be hanged if there’s a coverup."

The Palace has also vowed to make sure there's no coverup in the case.

Dela Rosa felt the backlash after details of Jee's murder became public, with several groups and individuals – including Duterte ally House Speaker Pantaleon – calling for his resignation.

Alvarez, who attended the PNP chief's birthday celebration over the weekend, has since said Dela Rosa deserved a second chance.

Two Dumlaos

One of the cops alleged involved in the kinapping, Sta. Isabel’s boss, Superintendent Raphael Dumlao, happens to share the same family name of the police official who leads the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), which is investigating the case.

Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, chief of the AKG, is not related to Raphael Dumlao.

AKG’s Dumlao said they are also investigating the finances of the Sta. Isabels.

Wife’s tale

Both Dela Rosa and Dumlao also downplayed Mrs. Sta. Isabel’s claims. While Dela Rosa said they will “consider” her claims, he insisted that police “will not be guided… or dictated by the wishes of the wife.”

Speaking to media, AKG’s Dumlao said Sta. Isabel’s wife, through his lawyers, asked for his help after the cop was “cornered.” Dumlao said he invited the wife to his office but she turned this down because she was afraid media would spot her.

Dumlao said Mrs. Sta. Isabel said they should meet at the tennis court inside Camp Crame.

“I spoke to his attorney and I asked where Ricky [Sta. Isabel] was but he wasn’t there. Right there and then I gave them my parameters. I wanted proof of life of the husband… second, I wanted to know who was behind the kidnapping and third, where the vehicle [of Sta. Isabel] was. If he would be able to give then, then we’ll help him and that depends on the appreciation of the fiscal… but the lawyer said we need to clear Sta. Isabel before the media first. I got angry [and told them] we have nothing to discuss here,” recalled Dumlao.

SPO3 Sta. Isabel is currently detained in Camp Crame, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him. Dela Rosa said he will not be transferred to Angeles City – where the warrant was issued – because of “threats” to his life.

Dela Rosa, meanwhile, lashed out against AIDG’s Dumlao. “He was there when [Jee] was killed,” Dela Rosa said of the police superintendent.

Recounting from the testimony of another policeman, Dela Rosa said Dumlao and Sta. Isabel were seen going around Camp Crame the day Jee was killed.

“He acts like he doesn’t know anything. As if he’s decent. He speaks with an accent, he smiles… but when he’s in front of me, he’s like a child who doesn’t know what to do… but when he’s in front of media [he goes] ‘well, well, I was not implicated, I was not around.’ [Expletive]. We’ll see, Dumlao you [expletive],” said Dela Rosa.

Dumlao is also under the PNP's restrictive custody.